SS22 Accessories Trends: The Market Tote

While 2020 and 2021 have been the years of the straw bag, 2022 will bring on the market tote bag, a hybrid between fashion statement and practicality. Originally a large bag made of cloth and finished with two handles, it now comes in a large array of shapes, colours and fabrics to match any possible wardrobe staple.

The tote was initially seen as a blank canvas ideal to share a message to the world, and brands have understood that perfectly over the last few years. They now use it to make their logo visible to the world and don’t hesitate to share their own ideas with it. In 2007, Anya Hindmarch was a forerunner when she launched her “I’m not a plastic bag” tote, which made sales of plastic bags drop from 10.6 billion to 6.1 in the UK in a little less than three years. Many stalwarts of the industry followed suit, chief among them Louis Vuitton and its Neverfull bag. More recently, in 2018, Maria Grazia Chiuri launched the Dior book tote, still reinterpreted every season. For the summer 2022 season, the tote comes in metallics, embossed white leather and printed black and white canvas.

The next spring-summer season will go astray from romantic straw totes and introduce bags that are sturdy, practical and unisex, but still on-trend. They’re mixing function and style, resulting in designs that could carry your Sunday baguette as much as your branded leather wallet.

For its Resort 2022 collection, Salvatore Ferragamo introduced several market totes in original canvas branded on the front, both for men and women and featuring leather details. Egonlab presented its “Sac de course” tote - literally meaning “Market Tote” - sporting vegetable and fruit drawings on the front, the whole look completed with a matching cap. Even Thom Browne accompanied its impeccably cut tailoring with large market totes rivaling real supermarket bags.

At Nehera, the canvas totes came in oversized proportions, yet always true to a pared-back aesthetic. Some were worn around the neck and came in sizes covering the entire body. The pleats were still visible, challenging a just-taken-out-of-my-bag look. Nina Ricci, on the other hand, showed sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large, all coming in bright shades of orange, blue and yellow or faded sunset colours.

Fendi’s leather version and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s transparent one are sure-fire ways to catch the eye, but low-key versions also have their perks. American brand Apolis Global makes canvas and leather market totes you can personalise with your own words. Whether you opt for one with your favourite brand’s name on it or one you customise, you’ll be ready to share your message to the world for the spring-summer 2022 season. Afterall, that’s what the market tote is all about.

Images (left to right): Dior Resort 2022, Nehera Resort 2022, Nina Ricci Resort 2022, Catwalk Pictures