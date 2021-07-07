SS22: the 10 key colours of the season

The trends for the Spring-Summer 2022 season show a renewed joy and optimism in fashion, so it comes as no surprise that colours follow suit and mostly come in dazzling, bright hues. From shiny pinks and oranges to intense blues, FashionUnited rounds up the key colours to consider next summer.

Orchid pink

Trend forecasting agency WGSN and colour system Coloro have elected orchid pink the leading colour of SS22. The saturated magenta brings a much-needed sense of positivity and escapism to fashion and brightens collections from occasionwear to swimwear. Its energetic shade snags attention both in real life and through digital devices, making it ideal for the modern days.

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022

Earthy indigo

This shade draws inspiration from ocean elements while adding a fun and fashion-forward touch. It highlights energy, but also a sense of balance and makes for a contemporary take on the classic indigo shade. It will look polished mixed with metallic textures and will stand out worn with neutrals or on its own. The matching Pantone shade? Indigo Bunting.

Louis Vuitton Resort 2022

Diesel SS22

COOL T.M. SS22

Olive oil

Fashion is taking inspiration from the outdoors for SS22 and with it come earthy shades that celebrate a return to nature. Pantone’s Pickled Pepper embodies the trend with its vibrant light khaki shade. Vegetal greens are complemented by floral accents to create a mix between romanticism and camouflage. Other natural colours are welcomed too, chief among them Pantone’s Macchiato and its light terracotta.

Balmain Resort 2022

Etro Resort 2022

Proenza Schouler Resort 2022

Luminous orange

A strong and bold orange that will appeal to both women and men alike. Its energy is an ode to vitality and eternal optimism, as seen with Pantone’s Orange Ochre. Brightness and extravagance caracterise this dazzling hue. WGSN’s Mango Sorbet shade is a lighter alternative that’ll take part in next summer’s collections as well, especially in swimwear and activewear.

Etro Men SS2022

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022

MM6 Maison Margiela SS2022

Ocean blue

Represented both by Pantone’s Blue Atoll and WGSN’s Atlantic Blue, this subtle watery shade brings a calm and restorative feeling to anyone who’s looking at it or wearing it. Ideal for basics and activewear, it emphasizes well-being and nature and is a soothing alternative to brighter hues.

Bassike Australia Resort 2022

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022

Elie Saab Resort 2022

Marigold

Pantone’s Marigold colour adds poise and a luxury touch to any piece of clothing or accessory. With its retro gold colour, it complements next summer’s Regency-inspired trend and can even sport metallic reflections through the lens of gradated ochres. An old time favourite in fashion, it’s paired with bold electric hues for SS22.

Dsquared2 Resort 2022

Erdem Resort 2022

Nina Ricci Resort 2022

Watercolour lilac

A return to nature also comes with faded yet timeless garden colours like lilac. Ditsy prints go hand-in-hand with it and increase an ever-present need to be connected with the elements. Pantone’s Purple Rose is cheerful yet understated and pairs well with greens and an array of similar washed hues such as light pink and beige.

Versace Resort 2022

Zimmermann Resort 2022

Marc Cain SS2022

Buttery yellow

The AW20 collections largely introduced this light yellow shade and it keeps on growing for the SS22 season. Lingerie and loungewear see this creamy shade bloom; it is mixed with grey and baby pink to mix minimalism and more saturated hues. Pantone’s Baby Breath is a lighter alternative that is soft and embodies a summer minimalist aesthetic while Illuminating Yellow takes the trend to more vivacity and positivity.

Paul Smith Men SS2022

Courrèges SS2022

Jil Sander Men SS2022

Deep almond green

Watery green? Saturated almond green? Words seem impossible to describe Pantone’s Beach Glass colour, yet it is here to stay for the SS22 season. Mixing the luminosity of a Tiffany blue with the softness of a lighter green, it boosts moods and lifts spirits. It adds a pop of joy to the collections and can be mixed with deeper shades of emerald or completed with ochres.

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2022

Louis Vuitton Resort 2022

Bassike Australia Resort 2022

Deep grey

Minimalism and simplicity are still not far away, especially with Pantone’s Ultimate Grey, which adds a sophisticated tone to the SS22 colour palette. It works particularly well with contrasting neutrals -- ranging from beiges to whites -- but can be paired with a luminous orange or metallic shades for an eye-catching effect.

Chanel Resort 2022

Arthur Avellano SS2022

MM6 Maison Margiela SS2022

Images: Catwalk Pictures and courtesy of the brands