SS22 Womenswear Trends: 7 styles of dress to consider
1 hour ago
Dresses remain a must-have for the summer season. Simple to wear, easy to combine and flattering for every body. FashionUnited dived a little deeper into the dress trends for the upcoming summer season and selected seven styles to add to your shop for SS22.
The cutout dress
We’ve seen cutout tops and other peekaboo details slinking the runway over the last year, and for the Spring-Summer 2022 season, dresses will sport the trend too. Whether it’s a subtle suggestion with teardrop holes or slashes that reveal more, cutout details will show some skin for the next summer season. Alaïa’s Resort 2022 collection presented a glitzy halter top dress with slight cutouts at the belly, Paco Rabbane showcased a symmetrical printed version and Givenchy played with zippers and a mix of fabrics for a rock silhouette.
The bodycon dress
Reminiscing the ‘90s, the bodycon dress is making a comeback for SS22, this time a tad more dressed up and elegant. The style will still play with sexiness, but with a modern and contemporary take. Think knitted fabrics for a comfortable and paired-back effect or ruched details that can be worn both for a day or night out. Balmain’s tan version was structured and accessorised with a casual tote bag while Lapointe’s came in an extra-long cotton-jersey striped style. At Versace though, bright hues met shiny fabrics for an eye-catching effect.
The fringed dress
The Autumn-Winter 2020 collections started playing with fringes on jackets, trousers and accessories alike and for next summer, they’ll adorn dresses. They’ll come in a variety of fabrics, from thick leather to lighter materials such as feathers or yarns. Chanel presented several 1920’s-inspired black dresses finished with feather fringes, Chloé opted for prints and knitted details and Dior showcased a gold metallic midi-dress with a long fringed hem.
The goddess dress
Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collections might come as the first reference for goddess-style silhouettes, but it turns out many other brands have followed suit. Whether it is draped versions or move flowy styles that allow movements for a breezy look, Greek-inspired dresses will be around for SS22. Their fluidity makes them uncomplicated and easy going while still making you look put-together. Short hems for day or long hems for nights, the options are endless. A light-pink cinched version was seen at Alberta Ferretti and Elie Saab played with sheerness and extra-long cuts.
The mini dress
The mini dress might always be a womenswear staple, but it’ll be especially present for the SS22 season. Short hemlines have been introduced in a large array of collections, whether it be paired with unexpected prints or mixed with plain neutrals that can be dressed up with bold details. Blumarine introduced a neon pink number featuring a butterfly print, Chanel made sheer logo-printed versions and we’ve seen Etro showcase a tiered version sporting one of the brand’s signature prints.
The slip dress
After last summer’s bustiers and corsets, the slip dress is making a come-back. Its simple, lingerie-inspired style makes for no fuss and it’ll come in more elegant and sophisticated versions next year. Pair it with chunky accessories for a day-time look. It was embroidered with colourful details at Ermanno Scervino and came in a leopard print and maxi length at Brandon Maxwell.
The party dress
Now that the world is out and about again, so are the trends. We’ve seen party dresses and over-the-top styles on the runway for next summer, making a statement with vibrant colours, exaggerated ruffles and shiny fabrics. The idea is to shift from comfortable and easy silhouettes to snag attention and celebrate joy through clothes. N°21 showed a neon-green sequin mini dress while Carolina Herrera opted for an all-over floral print. On the other hand, Oscar de la Renta presented green and purple solid styles detailed with oversized bows.