SS23 Women’s print and pattern trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at spring/summer 2023’s key emerging print and pattern trends from the international Women’s catwalk collections.

Print and pattern offers a visual representation of the consumer mindsets underscoring seasonal trends. Prints are upcycled and reworked with the expressive DIY feel of the Gen Z fashion movement whilst contemporary, multicultural patterns speak to consumers’ global outlook. Surface pattern is not just confined to traditional print, as cut-out techniques offer a new interpretation that expresses consumer sentiment in a deeper, more meaningful way.

The Patchworked Print Piece

Creatively upcycled and DIY aesthetics carry into key emerging runway print. New patterns are created from old yet creatively reworked patchworked printed pieces. Scrawled DIY elements add an element of personalisation. Contemporary and retro pop-culture cartoon graphics introduce a fun contrasting element whilst haphazard applications bring a youthful interpretation to traditional floral prints.

Dynamic Multicultural Geos

Global-inspired geometric prints take on a more dynamic look with bold use of colour, vibrant stripes, and graphic print blockings. Pattern creation techniques from around the world are revived, mixed, and matched for a multicultural feel, whilst clean-lined, exploded geo forms in contrasting two-tone colourways contemporise traditional motifs.

The Body Cut-Out

The Body Cut-out offers an alternative to classic print techniques as patterns are formed through the use of empty spaces. Placement cut-outs in varying scales expose sections of the body, creating additional textural contrast between skin and fabric. Alongside asymmetric positionings, holes and gaps metaphorically reflect the human mindset and the imbalance and uncertainty associated with the current times we live in.

