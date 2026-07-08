SS27 street style at Berlin Fashion Week

For the spring/summer 2027 season, Berlin Fashion Week once again showed its experimental side, not only on the catwalks but also off them. At shows for brands such as GmbH, Haderlump, Clara Colette Miramon and Milk of Lime, guests, models and fashion professionals showcased their looks. The outfits ranged from casual and relaxed to avant-garde.
Street style highlights at a glance
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