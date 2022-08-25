Ssense co-founders to be honoured at CAFA 2022

The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) has revealed the official 2022 nominees for its eighth edition of the event.

The nominees were announced by CAFA president Vicky Milner during a private reception at Toronto’s Design Exchange.

Among the announcements, co-founders of multi-brand retailer Ssense, Rami Atallah, Firas Atallah and Bassel Atallah, will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award, recognising their efforts in retail innovation and cultural influence.

Additionally, designer and founder of Fleur du Mal, Jennifer Zuccarini, will also be honoured with The International Canadian Designer Award, falling alongside the brand’s 10-year anniversary.

The award categories are selected via a nominating committee consisting of industry experts that vote based on specific criteria.

Those in line for the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award include Greta Constantine, Lecavalier, Unttld, Hilary MacMillan and Silk Laundry. For Menswear Designer of the Year, nominees include Mr. Saturday, Section 35, École de Pensée, Christopher Bates and Raised by Wolves.

Those nominated for the Award for Emerging Talent are Adidem Asterisks, Kathryn Bowen, Lafaille, Maria Karimi, RVNG and Dorian Who. Additionally, Jewels & Aces, Combinist Goods, Maguire, Mas, Steff Eleoff and Cyntia Miglio have been nominated for the Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories.

For the Accessory Designer of the Year, L'intervalle, Biko, Maple, Ecksand, Melanie Auld Jewellery and Heirloom Hats have been selected. Meanwhile, Kanuk, Nobis, Quartz Co, Sentaler and Noize are those nominated for Outerwear Brand of the Year.

Other award categories include Fashion Innovation, Fashion Design Student, Image Maker of the Year, Stylist of the Year, Model of the Year and Fashion Impact.

Alongside the official awards, CAFA has also announced the opening of its application process for its Fashion Fund, developed in partnership with The Bay.

The initiative looks to mentor and support emerging BIPOC designers and brands in Canada, with the winner to receive a 25,000 dollar grant and three-year mentorship programme.

Overall award winners will be announced at a gala on October 15, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.