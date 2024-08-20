Stacy London launches exclusive collection with QVC

American stylist, fashion consultant, author and magazine editor Stacy London has unveiled an exclusive collection with QVC designed to empower women over 50 years old.

London, who told America what not to wear for over a decade, is now telling consumers what to wear now at any age with her own apparel collection, ‘By Stacy London’.

The collection, which premieres on-air at QVC on August 23, has been designed to be personal, with multiple ways to wear each piece. This includes London’s signature “addables,” which are versatile collars, cuffs, and other items that can be collected and changed to create layered looks without the bulk. These modern-day collectables aim to enhance personal style and inspire confidence and self-expression.

By Stacy London for QVC collection Credits: QVC

Commenting on the collaboration, London said in a statement: “This collection was born out of my own desire to experience joy in mid-life. I have never felt more like myself, despite body changes and menopause, and I couldn’t find clothes that made me look as confident as I feel.

“I designed this collection with the QVC 50+ customer in mind to give her quality, ease, and style in every design. This collection delivers all the comfort without losing any of the style. It is my mission to help others find the joy in getting dressed again. This is the age of possibility in all things…style included!”

Highlights from the collection include trench coats, statement suiting in floral brocade, and knit boucle co-ord sets featuring scallop edge jackets and matching skirts. Sizes range from XXS to 3X or US 0 to 28, with prices from 39 to 150 US dollars.

By Stacy London for QVC collection Credits: QVC

Rachel Ungaro, general merchandise manager and vice president of fashion merchandising for QVC, added: “We are thrilled to bring Stacy London’s distinctive style and inclusive vision to QVC.

“Stacy’s expertise and commitment to empowering women over 50 through fashion aligns perfectly with QVC’s mission through Age of Possibility to offer women 50+ the products and shopping experiences that make them feel seen and supported. The launch of by Stacy London marks an exciting addition to our array of fashion offerings and we look forward to inspiring our customers through Stacy’s passion.”

By Stacy London is also available online at QVC.com.