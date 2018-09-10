Stan Smith goes vegetarian with Stella McCartney

British fashion designer Stella McCartney has recreated the iconic Adidas Stan Smith trainer by crafting it from vegetarian leather for the first time.

McCartney, a lifelong vegetarian, doesn’t use any leather or fur in her designs, and has created the leather-free trainers from 100 percent recycled polyester, and restyled them with her portrait on the tongue of the right hand foot, while the left features the original drawing of Smith himself.

Other changes include McCartney’s signature burgundy and blue stripe bands on the heal, replacing the Adidas three stripes, and perforated stars running down the side panels.

“Using non-leather materials is the cornerstone of our ethos, as part of our ongoing commitment to cruelty-free fashion,” stated Stella McCartney on the brand’s website.

The Stella Stan Smith’s for women and men, retail for 235 pounds and are currently available for pre-order on the designer’s website, and in-store from September 10 to coincide with the celebration of McCartney’s birthday.

The designer label is also offering 10 percent off the new Stella #StanSmith sneakers at its new store at 23 Old Bond Street by recycling preloved Adidas Stans using its Refinery29 recycling station, which is running until September 23.

The launch follows McCartney’s existing long-term collaboration with Adidas, which started in spring/summer 2005, and now consists of apparel, footwear and accessories across disciplines including run, training, yoga and swim.

Images: courtesy of Stella McCartney