Star-studded front row for Armani's final collection in Milan

Milan, Italy - Hollywood's elite, including Glenn Close, Richard Gere and Cate Blanchett, attended the Giorgio Armani show in Milan on Sunday evening. It was the final collection the Italian designer worked on before his passing.

Originally intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Armani fashion house, the show became a final tribute to the Italian icon, who passed away on September 4 at the age of 91. The event was held at the Pinacoteca di Brera. This prestigious art gallery is where more than 120 of his creations are on display as part of an anniversary exhibition that opened this week.

Paper lanterns were arranged in the courtyard, reminiscent of those at the chapel of rest where the public paid their final respects earlier this month. The models walked beneath the historic portico. "This moment, this atmosphere speaks for itself; there are many memories here tonight," actress Cate Blanchett told AFP.

The collection draws inspiration from two of Armani's most significant places: Milan, where he lived opposite the Pinacoteca; and the tiny, remote Italian volcanic island of Pantelleria, between Sicily and Tunisia, where he had a holiday home.

It combines classic suits and sparkling red-carpet gowns in neutral, green, blue and purple tones, evoking light, earth and sea.

"Everything seems fluid, light, as if ready to yield to the island's winds," the brand explained in the show notes. The group enlisted models who had walked for the designer over the past five decades, described as “embodiments of his idea of womanhood”.

Giorgio Armani SS26 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

End of an era

The show was followed by a tour of the exhibition, where the designer's iconic outfits were placed among masterpieces of Italian art.

Among them was the suit worn by Richard Gere in “American Gigolo”, a film that helped launch both the actor and Armani to fame. His on-screen partner, Lauren Hutton, was also present at the show. Actors Samuel L. Jackson, James Norton, Toni Servillo and Zhang Ziyi were also in attendance, as was director Spike Lee, who described Armani to AFP as a “Renaissance man”.

The set for the Giorgio Armani SS26 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Guests, who were asked to wear evening attire, received a white T-shirt featuring Armani's likeness with their invitation. The final piece of the show, a long, shimmering deep-blue gown, also featured the designer's portrait, drawing a standing ovation from the 700 guests.

Giorgio Armani's niece, Silvana Armani, and the designer's partner and collaborator, Leo Dell'Orco, took a bow at the end. The emotion was palpable among many in the audience.

"This collection, the last one Giorgio Armani personally worked on, is in a way a testament to style and the end of a cycle, so that new ones can begin," the group stated. Throughout his life, Armani maintained strict control over the multi-billion-dollar business empire he built over five decades, which spans from haute couture to hospitality.

Despite his absence from some shows this summer due to health reasons, he remained in constant contact with his teams. In his will, however, the billionaire stated his wish for the company to be sold, either to a major fashion group or to be publicly listed. Sunday's show effectively marked the end of Milan Fashion Week, although the schedule continues until Monday.

Some of Italy's biggest fashion houses, including Prada, Gucci, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana, presented their spring/summer 2026 collections in the Lombardy capital this week.