Stars hop aboard for train-inspired Louis Vuitton show

Louis Vuitton invited a star-studded audience to its Fall-Winter 2025 show near the Gare du Nord train station on Monday in Paris, unveiling a collection packed full of its version of travel essentials.

LV-branded luggage and bags, some in the form of musical instruments, thick-soled trainers for walking, hats, capes and trench coats to protect against the rain... the show was intended to evoke "the house's spirit of travel".

Franco-Belgian chief designer Nicolas Ghesquiere was imagining "the bustling ambience of a Parisian train station -- where fleeting moments are shared amongst strangers, weaving a tapestry of stories," the brand wrote on Instagram.

Models walked among tightly packed rows of guests in a large atrium intended to look like a rail station waiting hall, with the location kept secret until the last minute in order to avoid crowds of fans gathering outside.

A-list attendees included actors Jennifer Connelly, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux and Emma Stone, as well as French first lady Brigitte Macron.

The show featured a variety of looks and cuts, with much more tailored, tighter-fitting silhouettes than other brands.

There were the season's classics, trench coats and leather jackets, but also a variety of patterns and colours, including red-and-white checkers, and a nod to the 1970s with some Ziggy Stardust-inspired jumpsuits.

Born as a trunk and leather-goods maker, Louis Vuitton has grown into a global empire and is now the best-selling brand in the vast portfolio of labels owned by conglomerate LVMH.

More fur

Paris Womenswear Fashion Week is set to wrap up on Tuesday with two more blockbuster shows from Chanel and Saint Laurent.

The last nine days have seen brands look to catch consumers' attention and to boost sales in what is an increasingly tricky luxury market.

Some of the top trends include fur and leather, ever-expanding oversized shoulder pads, as well as splashes of yellow, which has been glimpsed in a number of collections.

Fake fur has conquered catwalks and the high street over the last year and it has been showcased in almost every conceivable way over the last week, including in stoles, long luxuriant coats, or embellishments on jackets or accessories.

Several brands including Gabriela Hearst, who unveiled her collection on Monday, have used upcycled existing skins with the Uruguayan designer saying she had used "repurposed vintage mink" in one of her coats.

Elsewhere, Spanish brand Loewe presented a dual men's and women's collection, with an air of tribute and farewell to its star designer, Jonathan Anderson.

Anderson, who transformed Loewe into one of the most successful labels in recent years, may be departing for new opportunities within the powerful LVMH luxury group, according to industry observers.

Monday's presentation reaffirmed his conceptual style with a homage to artist couple Josef and Anni Albers, pioneers of modern art in the 20th century.

Standout pieces included oversized multicoloured wool coats, intricately woven in a patchwork style -- a tribute to Anni Albers' (1899-1994) lifelong work in textiles.

Meanwhile, young French designer Marine Serre presented a mixed-gender collection inspired by the world of David Lynch. A black leather dress with futuristic shoulders, a sleeveless cinched-waist fur coat, and a black leather corset worn over a sheer red lace bodysuit were among the standout looks.(AFP)

