Starter Black Label and Coca-Cola expand 1971 Unity Collection

With an explosion of bold graphics and retro vibes, sportswear retailer Starter Black Label and drinks brand Coca-Cola have teamed up to present additional pieces to the 1971 Unity Collection.

The limited capsule includes a range of sweatshirts, t-shirts and a hoodie, each featuring prints inspired by 70’s artwork aesthetics, with a nod to Coca-Cola branding featured in the designs. Quotes on the tee’s centre around world peace, with upbeat phrases like ‘Have a Coke and a smile’ written in bold typography across the front. Peace hand signals and hippie-like flowers are also prominent features in the screen printed collection.

The launch celebrates the 50th anniversary of Coca-Cola’s Hilltop television advertisement that promoted diversity and peace. The 70’s ad starred a diverse group of young people teaching the world to sing in harmony on top of an Italian hillside while drinking a traditional glass bottle of Coke.

The two previously collaborated on a capsule collection back in 2019, with a range of varsity-inspired pieces bearing the Coca-Cola logo. Black Label is known for its high-level collaborations with a range of iconic brands, stating its mission as combining pop culture with sports. Most recently, the company has partnered with Budweiser, the NBA and the NFL on a range of limited edition collections.

The new capsule joins Coke’s previous Unity Collection pieces as part of the ongoing anniversary campaign, which sees the brand collaborate on merchandise with over 25 fashion and beauty labels. Previously, the continuing collection has included pieces in collaboration with Pacsun and Spirit Jersey, with regular additions continuing to roll out into early Autumn.

Fans can get their hands on the pieces through Coca-Cola’s retail website and Black Label’s online store.