State University of New York starts sneaker online course

The State University of New York launched an online program to educate students who want to set foot in the 55-billion-dollar global sneaker industry.

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) at State University of New York partnered with lifestyle brand Complex for the course called "Sneaker Essentials" developed by Qubed Education, a New York-based education technology startup. The program will include design, manufacturing, marketing, merchandising, media and retail, according to a statement on February 23.

Learning from experts "at the intersection of business and sneaker culture"

"The sneaker industry today is booming on a global scale, with the market driven by millennial demand," said Sarah Mullins, chair of the Accessories Design program at FIT. "This program is designed to translate that passion for sneakers into real-world knowledge and skills that open doors to meaningful career pathways"

The course is offered by FIT's Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and made up of six courses. Led by FIT faculty, the program will also offer sessions by Complex editors and hosts, and industry experts "at the intersection of business and sneaker culture". They may include employees from Nike or Adidas and influencers from the sneaker industry. The curriculum covers the history and culture of the sneaker industry and presents careers fields including design, production, retail, marketing and media.

The first group of students will be admitted to the program in next month.

Photo by Kaique Rocha from Pexels