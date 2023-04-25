Steen & Strøm to promote Norwegian fashion with Oslo Runway

Oslo’s luxury department store Steen & Strøm has announced a strategic partnership with Oslo Runway to showcase the best of Norwegian fashion for the upcoming season.

Oslo Runway, the largest fashion event in Norway, will run from August 14 to 19 within the iconic department store.

As part of the partnership, Steen & Strøm will also host a pop-up store presented exclusively by Norwegian designers to showcase emerging talent in the country.

Elin Carlsen, chief executive of Oslo Runway, said in a statement: "Our partnership with Steen & Strøm for Oslo Runway 2023 will celebrate exceptional Norwegian talent in fashion and design. Together, we aim to continually elevate the local fashion scene and ensure that local creatives are seen and celebrated with the world.”

Steen & Strøm’s executive director, David Wilkinson, added: “We are privileged to dedicate a part of Steen & Strøm once again to Norwegian design. We hope everyone visiting Steen & Strøm during Oslo Runway will take a moment to engage with, and discover, up-and-coming Norwegian talent.

“Our goal is for Steen & Strøm to be the platform for the Norwegian fashion industry to propel itself from to reach the global stage – a journey we are proud to be a part of.”