Stefan Cooke joins Fashion Eas Man line-up

Central Saint Martins graduate Stefan Cooke has been announced as a new addition to Fashion East and Topman’s joint emerging talent incubator MAN, which will showcase during London Fashion Week Men’s in January 2018.

Cooke, who won this year’s H&M Design Award , has been named alongside returning design duos, Art School by Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt and Rottingdean Bazaar by James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks, who are both returning for a second season.

All three emerging labels will show their new autumn/winter 2018 collections on January 7 at the Topman show space.

Lulu Kennedy, director of Fashion East, said: “Last season’s extraordinary catwalk debuts of Art School and Rottingdean Bazaar marked a radical standout MAN show for me and we are thrilled to be working with them for a second season.

“I’m super excited that brilliant new talent Stefan Cooke is joining our lineup, his meta print aesthetic stole the show at the Central Saint Martin’s graduate show and we can’t wait to see how he develops.”

As well as receiving financial sponsorship to show at London Fashion Week Men’s, the designers also receive business mentoring and a place in a major international sales showroom in Paris.