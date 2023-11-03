Stella McCartney and Deepak Chopra launch educational platform on equine therapy

Stella McCartney has joined forces with the Chopra Foundation to launch an education platform promoting the benefits of equine therapy.

Inspired by the brand winter 2023 'Horse Power' campaign, the new initiative sees Stella McCartney and Deepak Chopra work together to highlight the healing power of horses through equine therapy.

Through the sourcing platform, the British designer and the New Age Indian-American writer aim to highlight and disseminate the narratives of global communities engaged in horse therapy and offer insights from therapeutic professionals.

The new platform also features a comprehensive equine-assisted therapy directory and educational resources. All funds raised by the campaign will go to the Chopra Foundation and equine therapy centers.

The Healing Power of Horses campaign highlights the benefits of equine therapy

"My Winter 2023 collection celebrated horses and their healing abilities – something that has supported me and my mental health for my entire life," said Stella McCartney in a statement. "We all need a helping hand sometimes, and I want to make people more aware of the benefits of equine therapy and connect them to it. I knew Deepak and his incredible foundation were the perfect partners to help carry that message to the world."

Inspired by Stella's lifelong love of horses, which stems from her childhood in Scotland, and her keen observations as a mother, the designer has taken note of the lasting impact of the global pandemic, technology, and current world events on the next generation. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of young people living with depression doubled between 2011 and 2021. In addition, 52.5 percent of those aged 17 to 23 reported a decline in their mental health since Covid-19.

Healing Power of Horses, website Credits: Stella McCartney, the Chopra Foundation

Equine therapy, involving horse care, riding, and interaction, has been found by several studies to significantly improve mental health issues like addiction, depression, and eating disorders. Notably, teenagers with depression and anxiety experienced a 60 percent symptom reduction after just 12 weeks, while 80 percent of PTSD-afflicted veterans reported major improvements.

As equine therapy creates a non-judgmental space that promotes self-expression, it, in turn, reduces anxiety and stress while enhancing social skills, boosting confidence, and encouraging mindfulness.

The Chopra Foundation and Stella McCartney promote equine therapy for youth

"Equine therapy is a powerful therapeutic modality that works through limbic resonance, epigenetic modulation, and neuroplasticity to change the neural landscape of the brain for self-regulation, homeostasis, and healing," said Deepak Chopra in a statement. "I am looking forward to building a long-term partnership with Stella McCartney and her team to transform wellbeing."

Stemming from a chance meeting between Stella and Deepak last year, the campaign also features a custom guided meditation, equine therapy resources, and a limited-edition iconic Falabella bag featuring a custom ribbon with writing by American poet Cleo Wade, available exclusively at stellamccartney.com and select Stella McCartney stores around the world.

"Together, we are redefining mental well-being by harnessing the innate healing power of horses," said Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation, in a statement. "This collaboration epitomizes the intersection of fashion and mental wellbeing, painting a vivid picture of integrative healing for the modern world."

The British designer's latest initiative furthers her commitment to nurturing the next generation and follows on from the launch of the sustainability SOS Fund, which aids grassroots start-ups and focuses on fostering innovations that positively impact nature.