Stella McCartney and Mytheresa launch exclusive capsule collection

Mytheresa has announced its latest designer collaboration. The luxury online fashion online retailer has joined forces with Stella McCartney to launch an exclusive capsule that stays true to the designers modern, feminine aesthetic and commitment to sustainable fashion.

McCartney designed an 11-piece capsule collection for Mytheresa, comprised of suiting separates, puffed-sleeve dresses, alter nappa trousers, a jumpsuit and knits, rendered in shade of black, brown and pink, as well as animal prints.

The designer explained in a statement that the collection is sustainable in numerous ways. McCartney said, "Several of the pieces are made of sustainable viscose– which we are one of the few fashion houses in the world to have and I am very proud of that."

"What I also love about this capsule is the fact that it draws upon the idea of men’s tailoring for women which is the core of what we do," McCartney continued. "There are effortless pieces that take you from day to evening in a really easy way; you can dress them up, you can dress them down, you can even separate them and make them your own.”

Mytheresa recently recognized McCartney as its 16th "Mytheresa Woman," which is a series of style profiles featuring women whose personality, style and influence the retailer admires. Previous Mytheresa Women were Alexa Chung, Clémence Poésy, Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham, Brooke Shields and Liv Tyler. Mytheresa creates a shoppable editorial, a filmed interview and written profile.

The Mytheresa x Stella McCartney capsule launches on Mytheresa's e-commerce site on October 15, along with the McCartney's Mytheresa Woman campaign. The campaign will include a video interview of McCartney discussing her career and the environmental impact of fashion.

Images: Mytheresa.com