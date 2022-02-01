Stella McCartney designs pantsuit for Minnie Mouse

Walt Disney’s Minnie Mouse will wear her first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris with a new look designed by Stella McCartney to mark the resort’s 30th anniversary.

Minnie Mouse will swap her traditional red polka dot dress with a custom Stella McCartney blue polka pantsuit made from responsibly sourced fabrics. The look will debut in March to coincide with Women’s History Month, added Disneyland Paris.

On the new look, Stella McCartney said in a statement: “I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes, a blue tuxedo, using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”

Disney and McCartney will also collaborate on a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt, which has not yet been revealed, to coincide with International Women’s Rights Day. The limited-edition T-shirt will be inspired by the Disney movie Fantasia and will be available online and in Stella McCartney stores from March 8.