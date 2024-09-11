Stella McCartney hosts NYFW "No Leather Ever" campaign with PETA

British luxury womenswear label Stella McCartney has partnered with animal rights organization People for the Protection of Animals (PETA) to reimagine the group’s iconic “I’d Rather Go Naked” during New York Fashion Week.

Stella McCartney, known for its ethically minded and sustainable values, unveiled a new display at its flagship store in SoHo, New York City. The display featured actor Caylee Cown, among other activists, posing nude with strategically placed signs reading “No Leather Ever.”

The campaign marked the launch of Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2024 campaign and PETA’s No Leather Ever pledge, which encourages consumers to stop purchasing and using real animal leather.

Stella McCartney hosts NYFW campaign with PETA against leather Credits: Moira Colley

“I’m happy to bare some skin if it helps animals keep theirs,” said Cowan in a statement. “Stella McCartney is proving once again how stylish vegan fashion can be, and I’m proud to partner with her and PETA to help move the industry toward a kinder future.”

“I have never used leather in any of my collections, and PETA was one of the first organizations to champion my vision for a cruelty-free fashion industry,” said Stella McCartney, founder of her namesake brand, in a statement. “I couldn’t have chosen a more perfect partner for launching my Winter 2024 campaign with a very activist spirit—because it really is about f*cking time we ended the use of leather.”

“Stella McCartney has pushed fashion forward with creativity, innovation, and compassion, while some other designers remain stuck in the Stone Age—still making clothes from animal skins,” said Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA in a statement. “PETA loves partnering with Stella to chart an ethical, sustainable future for the fashion industry together and to urge everyone to leave leather on the rack—or, better yet, on an animal’s back.”

“It’s About F*cking Time”, the slogan of Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, is said to have been inspired by a custom tank top worn by the designer during Sir Paul McCartney’s inauguration into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. Reinterpreted to encourage consumers and brands alike on the environmental and ethical implications linked to leather production, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the impact of the global leather industry.