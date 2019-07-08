Stella McCartney launches Beatles inspired collection

British fashion designer Stella McCartney has launched a new ‘All Together Now’ collection inspired by the Beatles movie ‘Yellow Submarine’, which features scenes, motifs and graphics from the film across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

Last year, the ‘Yellow Submarine’ film celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the new Stella McCartney collection takes inspiration from the psychedelic adventure with designs featuring work by graphic designer Heinz Edelmann, and includes accessories such as Yellow Submarine guitar cases, trainers, handbags, and record cases alongside ready-to-wear.

Commenting on the collection, McCartney said in a statement: “I recently went to a screening with family and friends for the digital relaunch of ‘Yellow Submarine’. I hadn’t seen it since I was young, and honestly, it blew my mind. It affected me in a way I just wasn’t expecting. Especially this idea of connecting people and bringing people together—politically this message has never been more relevant. So, I came out and I was like ‘I have to do something’.”

Highlights include knitwear and jersey pieces for women, men and kids, embroidered with ‘All Together Now’ slogans in multiple languages, a scene taken directly from the film, as well as with outerwear and shirting featuring motifs including “all you need is love” and “love, love, love”.

For women, the ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ scene is reimagined as a painterly, patch-worked dancer jacquard on dresses, and a dramatic fur-free-fur jacquard coat depicts The Beatles in their marching band uniforms, while a limited-edition monogram with mini yellow submarine motifs features on the Alter-Nappa Eclypse and Falabella.

For men, pop-art portraits of The Beatles are posterised to create bold patches on outerwear and are reimagined as graphic intarsias on knitwear, while a full-length black coat is covered with individually embroidered patches and bold stripes are featured across Savile Row tailoring, trousers and jackets, inspired by the marching band uniforms in the film.

While kidswear has a playful take, with fun Beatles graphics, bright colours and yellow submarine motifs throughout.

Staying true to Stella McCartney’s commitment to sustainability the collection includes sustainable materials such as organic cotton jersey and denim, regenerated cashmere, Econyl recycled nylon and sustainable viscose, as well as the newly introduced 100 percent recycled cotton Breton.

‘All Together Now’ is part of Stella McCartney’s autumn 2019 collections and will be available in Stella McCartney stores and online, and on Farfetch.com from July 8, followed by further selected wholesaler partners worldwide from July 15.

Images: courtesy of Stella McCartney’