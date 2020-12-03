Stella McCartney launches charity T-shirts inspired by A to Z Manifesto

Stella McCartney is releasing a limited-edition series of graphic T-shirts inspired by its McCartney A to Z Manifesto and spring 2021 collection to raise money for charity.

Conceived during lockdown, the alphabetised map was designed to highlight the brand’s DNA and blueprint its future intentions, this was brought to life in partnership with 26 global artists.

“The McCartney A to Z Manifesto reflects who we are and who we want to be, and these exclusive tees embody that. They are our Stella values brought to life through the vision of an artist hand-selected by me – creating beautiful, rare collector’s items as a way to give back to our global community and aligned with causes that matter,” said Stella McCartney in a statement.

Each of the artists and activists involved in the manifesto was asked to collaborate by picking a letter and visualise it with free rein, explained the fashion house, and now 7 of the designs have been chosen to feature on T-shirts to raise money for charity.

The artists involved are Cindy Sherman, Olafur Eliasson, Jeff Koons, Rashid Johnson, George Condo, Ed Ruscha and Hajime Sorayama - each was asked to choose a cause in keeping with their values, benefiting either people or the natural environment in their regions for the T-shirts to benefit.

The first drop launched today, December 3 and features the letters E, G and X. Cindy Sherman designed E for Effortless featuring a woodland fairy using her body to make the letter. Her charity is Planned Parenthood.

G for Grateful by American contemporary artist George Condo will raise funds for Conservation International while Ed Ruscha recognised for his tongue-in-cheek pop art has brought to life X for kiss.

The second drop in early January will showcase letters A, K, O and S, by Rashid Johnson for the 14+ Foundation, Jeff Koons for the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, Olafur Eliasson, and Hajime Sorayama for Médecins Sans Frontières Japan.

Each of the limited-edition T-shirts is limited to just 30, with each piece numbered 1 through 30 and packaged in a renewable, recyclable material. In keeping with McCartney’s signature dichotomy of feminine and masculine energies, the tees have a unisex regular fit, available in sizes S, M and L.

The T-shirts have been made from organic cotton to reduce water waste and soil erosion, and eliminate the use of harmful chemicals, fertilisers and pesticides, added the brand.

The A to Z T-shirts are priced 425 pounds each and will be exclusively available at Stellamccartney.com as well as select Stella McCartney stores including London Old Bond Street, Tokyo Aoyama and Shanghai IAMP and Réel. Profits from each piece will go to supporting the cause of the creator’s choosing.

Images: courtesy of Stella McCartney