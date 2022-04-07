Stella McCartney launches Disney collection

British designer Stella McCartney has launched a playful collaboration with Disney featuring psychedelic clothing inspired by the classic Walt Disney 1940 musical film ‘Fantasia’.

The unisex capsule blends fashion and fantasy with the playful and cheeky Disney characters to introduce a new generation to the “illusory world” of Walt Disney Animation Studios through “elevated collectable wardrobe staples”.

The collection is made from 78 percent eco-friendly materials, including regenerated, repurposed and recycled fibres, including rare Disney posters from the 1940s printed on limited-edition repurposed old-stock silks from LVMH’s Nona Source, a start-up that took part in the group’s incubator and bodycon knits that sparkle with PVC-free sequins.

Image: Stella McCartney

Other highlights include organic cotton fringed kaftans featuring warped and remixed Disney graphics giving the effect of patched-together vintage tees, and organic cotton denim with vintage-style washes on utility shirts, boyfriend jeans and a hoodie jacket, with a new Stella logo and Mickey prints on the back.

There is also knitwear featuring Mickey and broomstick-man graphics from the film’s The Sorcerer's Apprentice segment, alongside blush satyr scenery from The Pastoral Symphony, and loungewear styles ranging from voluminous organic cotton jersey hoodies to vests featuring Fantasia prints.

Image: Stella McCartney

The collection also features vegan accessories with a black velvet hard-body shoulder bag shaped like Mickey’s head, which has chain detail and an Alter Mat vegan leather strap, while the Falabella mini and shoulder bags feature Mickey as rainbow patches and crystal embellishments and Logo totes highlight a new all-over black Mickey drawing print. In addition, there are black recycled nylon rucksacks and camera bags with white Mickey motifs.

Image: Stella McCartney

In the footwear offering, the sustainable Loop sneaker is revisited in pastel pink featuring rainbow Mickey Mouse graphics and all-over monochromatic prints, while the brand’s signature Elyse platform shoes feature Fantasia prints and the platform espadrille Gaia gladiator sandals have been remixed with a white drawn Mickey print.

The unisex collection for spring/summer 2022 will be followed up with a capsule collection for Stella McCartney Kids in autumn 2022.

Image: Stella McCartney

Image: Stella McCartney

Image: Stella McCartney