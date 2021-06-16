Stella McCartney launches most sustainable collection to date

British fashion brand Stella McCartney has launched its Autumn 2021 collection - the most sustainable yet, alongside a new campaign.

The ‘Our time has come’ campaign features a fantasy of animals rewilding London, living freely among humans while donning sustainable luxury pieces. The campaign is also narrated as a tongue-in-cheek documentary by British comedian David Walliams.

Stella McCartney

The energetic collection is crafted with 80 percent environmentally friendly materials, meaning it is the brand’s most sustainable collection to date.

Stella McCartney revealed in a release: “While this campaign is light-hearted, I wanted to address a serious issue: ending the use of fur.

“Whether it is being sold here in the United Kingdom or farmed globally, barbarism knows no borders and this effort is key to my life’s mission of bringing a conscience to the fashion industry.

“I am proud to partner with Humane Society International and to help raise awareness of the incredible work they do – please join us in ending this horrendous practice by signing their petitions now.”

Stella McCartney

To continue raising awareness of Stella McCartney’s cruelty-free movement, the brand also held a gathering of ambassadors wearing animal heads on June 16 at Piccadilly Circus in London.

Stella McCartney has not used leather, feathers, fur, or skins in its products since 2001.