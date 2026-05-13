Stella McCartney signs new licensing deal for kids line

British fashion brand Stella McCartney has announced a new licensing partnership with Italian fashion manufacturer Altana for its childrenswear range.

In a statement, Stella McCartney said that Altana, a family-founded childrenswear specialist, will be responsible for the development, production and distribution of Stella McCartney Kids moving forward.

The manufacturer was chosen for integrating “responsibility, transparency and social impact into every stage of its operations,” which the British fashion label says aligns closely with Stella McCartney’s own philosophy and brand values.

This shared philosophy will see the childrenswear line being created “with purpose – combining innovation, craftsmanship and conscious design,” added both companies.

Stella McCartney adds that through the new collaboration, it hopes to build on its vision for its Kids line, which it states has “championed a new generation of eco warriors,” by creating “playful, conscious childrenswear with a lighter footprint”.