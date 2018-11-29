Stella McCartney starts a UN charter for sustainable action

Stella McCartney is taking her mission for sustainable fashion to the next level. The British designer and pioneer for an eco-friendly stance within the industry will launch a fashion industry charter within the United Nations for climate action. This is to be launched on December 10 during climate talks in Katowice, Poland.

McCartney’s aim with this charter is to make a case for sustainable fashion when looking into the climate. The charter will set out a plan for action that can enable more environmentally-friendly production methods in a way that is also economically feasible.

“We really don’t have long now, to change things. But I honestly believe it’s doable – I couldn’t do what I do if I didn’t believe that,” McCartney told The Guardian. “There is so much guilt and fear attached to talking about sustainability and that’s not helpful. What is essential is for the big players in the industry to come along with me, because that changes the price point.”

It is speculated that other fashion brands, particularly fast fashion brands, will sign onto the charter.