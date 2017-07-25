Stella McCartney teams up with Bolt Threads to create sustainable, innovative fabrics

Stella McCartney has partnered up with Bolt Threads to develop new innovative luxury fabrics. The new partnership sees the luxury designer brand working with the San-Francisco based biotechnology company to create “the next generation of advanced materials.”

Together the two parties aim to develop luxury sustainable, innovative materials which will help reduce the fashion industry over reliance on fabrics made from petrochemicals, which are harmful to the environment. “On a personal and professional level partnering with Bolt Threads is so exciting because it feels like everything is finally coming together and the dots are being connected between fashion, sustainability and tech innovation,” said Stella McCartney in a statement.

“This is something that I’ve been personally on a journey to find for much of my career and I just feel like there is finally a new opportunity to bring so many industries together and for them to all work as one for a better planet. It is a truly modern and mindful approach to fashion. The industry has so much heritage, but at times it can be damaging to the environment and it can also drag you in a backwards direction and for me, I always want to move forward in fashion and this is truly a moment to celebrate technology and the future of fashion.”

The first item to stem from the new partnership between the two is a one-of-a-kind gold dress crafted from Bolt Threads’ own “spider silk,” a lab created protein based yarn. The dress will be displayed at an upcoming exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, called Items: Is Fashion Modern?, opening October 1. “From the day we founded Bolt Threads, we’ve dreamt of partnering with Stella McCartney,” added Dan Widmaier, CEO of Bolt Threads. “Not only does she have an unparalleled aesthetic, but her values and pioneering sustainable fashion align perfectly with our vision for the future of fashion.”

Through the new partnership Bolt Threads and Stella McCartney aim to create new fabrics, such as silk made using yeast, thereby making the textile vegan-friendly. The two companies will announce new initiatives and developments as a result of their partnership throughout the year and into the future.

Photo: Bolt Threads