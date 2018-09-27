Stella McCartney teams up with Fashion for Good

London -- Stella McCartney is the latest fashion brand to join Fashion for Good, the global initiative to incentive innovations which can lead the fashion industry towards a circular model. “We are constantly exploring innovative ways to become more sustainable, joining Fashion for Good helps us on this journey. Together we can spark and scale the next generation of circular technologies and help change the fashion industry”, said McCartney in a statement.

To seal the partnership, a dress designed by McCartney will be displayed at Fashion for Good’s museum in Amsterdam, set to open its doors next month. The museum is the first one in the world to be entirely dedicated to sustainable fashion innovations. McCartney’s dress is made of organic cotton dyed with Colorfix, a pigment made from engineered microorganisms, which is produced by one of the startups supported by Fashion for Good’s Plug and Play Accelerator programme. Every year, Fashion for Good helps several startups to scale up their businesses by providing them with mentorship from larger corporations such as Kering, PVH and C&A.

“It’s great to see Stella McCartney is actively embracing new technologies from innovators from our programmes. This dress is an exciting example of what good fashion looks like”, said Katrin Ley, Fashion for Good’s Managing Director.

Photo: Presstigieux