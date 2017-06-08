Stella McCartney teams up with Parley for the Oceans Plastic Program

London - Fact: by 2050 there will be more plastic in our oceans that fish. Every minute the equivalent of a dump truck full of plastic filters into the world's oceans. And everything we wash our synthetic garments, we are adding to the problem. Plastic pollution is flooding our oceans and environment and unless something is done now, we are all doomed.

In order to help raise awareness for plastic pollution in the oceans, British designer Stella McCartney has teamed up with non-profit organization Parley for the Ocean to use recycled plastic from the ocean in her collection items. The designer hopes to encourage other designers to make a similar decision to help cut down on plastic pollution in the oceans and make sustainability a priority in the fashion industry.

"Fashion is an industry that makes a significant impact on the health of the planet, and on its life support system—the oceans," said McCartney to Instyle. "Our goal has always been to challenge ourselves and the industry to do better, to continually ask ourselves how we can improve. We want to be responsible and accountable for the items we make and the ways we make them. And we need to start somewhere in order to progress. This partnership with Parley is another chapter in our journey."

This is not the first time McCartney has teamed up with Parley for the Oceans, the designer previously worked with Adidas and the NGO to develop a sneaker made from recycled plastic. Her new collaboration with Parley for the Ocean sees the designer applying this material to other high-end items, such as apparel, handbags, and footwear. McCartney is best known in the industry for her strong stance on sustainable fashion. She has incorporated sustainable and ethical practices in her label since its launch in 2001 by refusing to use real fur or leather and measuring the impact of her supply chain on the planet.

