Stella McCartney teams with Sofia Vergara for lingerie campaign highlighting breast cancer awareness

Actress Sofia Vergara is lending her famous figure to Stella McCartney’s specially designed lingerie pieces for the designer’s annual breast cancer awareness month campaign.

"I am proud to support @StellaMcCartney's annual #BreastCancerAwareness campaign wearing the 'Rose Romancing' lingerie set to remind and encourage everyone to get checked and as a woman, to love and celebrate our breasts," Vergara said in an Instagram post.

As part of the ad, the 46-year-old is urging women to undergo regular checkups in order to prevent the disease. The limited edition Rose Romancing items, which include a pink lace bra and brief set, will be available beginning October 1. The bra will be sold for 145 dollars while the briefs cost 110 dollars. McCarney will unveil the second portion of the campaign next month.

A statement from the brand read, "The Rose Romancing set is something beautiful that provides a positive message to break the taboos associated with Breast Cancer; while also highlighting the fact that each and every person, regardless of where they live, what they look like, or what they believe in, can be affected and deserves access to preventative education, holistic support and advanced breast cancer care."

Proceeds from the items will be divided between three cancer screening clinics in both the U.S. and U.K. - the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, England. The facility is named after Stella’s mother who passed away from the illness in 1998 at the age of 56.

Vergara endured her own battle with the disease, battling thyroid cancer at the age of 28. She has since been vocal about highlighting the need for women to receive regular breast screenings.

Alicia Keys, whose mother overcame breast cancer, served as the face of last year’s campaign.

Photos courtesy of the brand