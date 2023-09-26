Stella McCartney to make Shanghai Fashion Week debut, SS24 schedule released

Details of the upcoming SS24 Shanghai Fashion Week (SFW) have been unveiled, with the event set to become more intertwined with the international fashion industry and sectors beyond than ever before.

This is largely down to the theme of the season, ‘Synergy’, defined as dynamic links that in this case revolve around home and abroad, fashion and technology, and ecology and culture.

Starting October 8 and running through to October 16, the fashion week will stage nearly 100 brand shows, while over 1,000 brands in total participating in events across Shanghai, where international buyers and media are also to be expected now that China’s doors are once again open.

A notable name on the calendar this year is that of Stella McCartney, who will be making her SFW debut for the fashion week’s closing day, building on her presence in the region.

McCartney’s links to SFW had already been known for AW23, when she partnered with acclaimed Chinese designer Shie Lyu – who is also on this season’s schedule – on a creative cooperation for Lyu’s ‘Land Mermaids’ collection. Now, the British designer will be bringing her own eponymous brand to the international stage, with an Asia-Pacific premiere.

Shie Lyu AW23 show finale. Credits: Tube Showroom.

Next to this, McCartney will also be present at the opening ceremony of ‘The Future of Fashion’ Innovative Material Exhibition, which will be held during the fashion week.

Harrods, Kering and WWD to host programmes and events

Other labels and designers on the schedule include SFW veterans Private Policy, Shushu/Tong, Nan Knits, Oude Waag and Staffonly, while the fashion week’s debuting labels include Tony Han’s Donottag and Edison Chen’s Clot.

In a bid to further secure placement among consumers, SFW will be bringing back its consumer-facing Fashion Carnival project, which will see lifestyle activities centred around landmarks across the city, as well as its partnership with TikTok, which will host live broadcasts of shows and events during the week.

For the industry, large-scale trade fairs, such as Xin Tokyo, Wave Showroom and Tube will take place, as will various events by international companies such as Kering Group, which will hold its third Kering Generation Award Ceremony.

British department store retailer Harrods will be on hand to present a mentoring programme dedicated to sustainability in materials, product design and retail through its returning ‘The Harrods Hive’ concept, while WWD China will play host to the 2023 Global Fashion Industry ESG Leadership Summit.

Each of these events, among many others scheduled to take place, come as part of SFW’s efforts to respond to changes in the industry as it looks to build a platform to support both domestic and global talent.

The organisation added in a release: “Today, in terms of both activity and overall scale, this season's fashion week has regained and even surpassed the level of three years ago.

“Focusing on the primary task of high-quality development, Shanghai Fashion Week, as the city's fashion card and a globally renowned industry benchmark, is reshaping the industry's landscape with new vigour and attitude, and building people's confidence in looking to the future.”