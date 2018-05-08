Stella McCartney to show during Milan Fashion Week Men's

Guess who will be joining the Milan Fashion Week Men's calendar? None other than every vegan's favorite designer, Stella McCartney. The designer has announced she will be presenting her women's 2019 resort and men's spring 2019 collection at the annual event this coming June.

This year, Milan Men's Fashion Week takes place from June 15 to 18. McCartney will present her collections from 8 to 11 p.m. on the last day at an undisclosed location.

McCartney joins Alberta Ferretti, who will also be showing women's resort and Limited Edition collections during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Since launching menswear in 2016, McCartney has made it a goal to really grow that aspect of her business. In January, the designer launched men's swimwear to further build on her men's business. In February, she made headlines for dressing Justin Timberlake for his Superbowl performance. She's quickly attracting more menswear customers, which is a smart move given she is independent now . Earlier this year, she split from former parent company Kering, buying back her stake in the company.

photo: via Stellamccartney.com