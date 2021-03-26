Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood lobby to ban fur in the UK

British fashion designers Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, and Erdem Moralioglu have lobbied to ban natural fur and fiber in the UK.

In response, the Natural Fibers Alliance (NFA) stated that banning fur would harm the environment and would set the UK back in its efforts to improve environmental sustainability.

According to the NFA, an environmental justice coalition that represents the interests of wool, leather, fur, and other naturally produced materials, banning fur would mean the use of synthetic fibers and clothing.

“Synthetic clothing is one of the top global polluters of waterways. Researchers estimate that synthetic fabrics alone are responsible for up to 35 percent of microplastic pollution in our oceans; synthetic clothing ‘sheds’ microparticles when cleaned. Natural fibers, in contrast, are a sustainable and renewable resource,” stated the NFA in a press release.

Mike Brown, head of sustainability and communications at the NFA, continued: “Designers should know freedom of expression, freedom of choice, and sustainability are vital in fashion. Their advocacy in favor of plastic clothing is tacky and short-sighted.”

However, several fashion industry leaders and designers have spoken out in favor of fur. Yves Salomon stated: “The biggest issue facing the planet today is plastic, which I think is far more important than the debate over fur.”

Astrid Andersen echoed similar remarks: “For me, fur is the most sustainable material you can work with.”

Silvia Fendi concluded: “Fur is durable—you don’t even need to wash it—and it’s totally biodegradable.”

The NFA stated designers should be careful what they wish for. “The primary backers of a fur ban—a small group of fringe activists—want to ban the use of natural animal-derived fibers, including those used by the aforementioned anti-natural fiber designers. Stella McCartney uses wool; Vivienne Westwood uses leather, and Erdem uses silk.”