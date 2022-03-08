Stella McCartney wants the world to Give Peace a Chance

Stella McCartney dedicated her catwalk show during Paris Fashion Week to the people of Ukraine along with an anti-war message from John Lennon’s ‘Give Peace a Chance’ song and John F. Kennedy’s peace speech.

The designer also added in her show notes that she was donating an undisclosed sum to Care, an organisation providing emergency crisis support to 4 million Ukrainians, especially women, children, the elderly and families.

Image: Stella McCartney AW22

When it came to her autumn/winter 2022 collection, McCartney highlighted her responsible approach to luxury, with 67 percent of the ready-to-wear collection shown being made from conscious materials, such as forest-friendly viscose, organic cotton, recycled nylon, recycled polyester, regenerative NATIVA wool and RWS wool from traceable sources.

In addition, as with all her collections, it was also free from animal leather, feathers and fur.

Image: Stella McCartney AW22

For the ‘Stella by Stella’ collection, McCartney celebrated American artist Frank Stella, described by the designer as "one of the most important painters and sculptors of his generation,” referencing his the colours, shapes and prints in her work on her pieces.

Stella McCartney inspired by artist Frank Stella for AW22

The artist’s art could be seen overtly and subtly throughout the collection, from signature Saville Row tailoring with graphic prints inspired by his ‘Spectralia,’ to slim flannel suits decorated with fine stripes in muted chalk, styled over u-shaped and triangle bras. Stella’s ‘V Series’ of linear structures was also featured as colour-blocked traceable knitwear twin sets and menswear-inspired jacquard wool coats.

Image: Stella McCartney AW22

More references to Stella’s art was seen in McCartney’s sculptural balloon skirts suspended from underwear bras and in the embroidered gunmetal chain fringe on silk dresses highlighting the artist's metallic sculptures.

While other highlights included ruched and twisting on soft pink velvet tops and dresses, form-fitting forest-friendly viscose lilac ribbed all-in-ones, fluid chintz dresses with ruched sleeve detailing and dresses with exaggerated sweetheart necklines. There were also several statement outerwear pieces such as fluffy wool fur-free shearling coats, long peacoats and shrunken men’s jackets.

Image: Stella McCartney AW22

McCartney also introduced a new monogram shoulder bag made from an animal leather alternative created using grape waste sourced from Italian wineries located where the accessories are handcrafted. As well as showcasing her most conscious sneakers to date, crafted from a mix of repurposed, recycled and bio-based materials.

Image: Stella McCartney

Minnie Mouse hits the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week

Minnie Mouse showcased her new navy-blue tuxedo designed by McCartney during the catwalk show, celebrating the first in a series of collaborations between the designer and Disney, which will include the upcoming Stella Shared unisex capsule, launching in April.

The new partnership also includes a limit-edition organic cotton T-shirt featuring a black-and-white graphic of Minnie Mouse in her new pantsuit meditating over a green and purple gradient Earth, with a message of ‘Divine Feminine’.

The T-shirt launched as part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary and to mark International Women’s Day and is priced 250 pounds/ 275 euros.

Image: Stella McCartney

Image: Stella McCartney AW22