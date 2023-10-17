Stetson unveils new luxury fragrance inspired by its Western heritage

Heritage hat brand Stetson has teamed up with beauty platform Scent Beauty, Inc. to launch a new luxury fragrance designed to target “the next generation of Stetson man”.

The cologne is called ‘Stetson Legend' and aims to offer a modern, elevated expression of the brand’s iconic Western heritage, while embodying the quality and sophistication that define its iconic hats, boots, apparel and accessories.

The result is a contemporary fragrance with notes of upcycled cedarwood, vetiver, and wild desert sage designed to resonate with a modern consumer “seeking a premium fragrance that combines the spirit of the great outdoors with the sophistication of leather and woody notes”.

Robert Dundon, chief executive of Stetson, said in a statement: “Stetson Legend is an exciting and modern scent profile embodying Stetson’s unparalleled heritage, quality and authenticity, and is a significant step forward in updating our fragrance portfolio.

“It will only add to the incredible momentum around the Stetson brand overall, and we couldn’t be more excited about its launch.”

Steve Mormoris, chief executive of Scent Beauty, Inc., added: “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Stetson, a style leader in the American market. With Stetson Legend, we are entering the market with a luxury fragrance that embodies a rugged sophistication, powered by a commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship, the perfect territory for the younger consumer."

‘Stetson Legend’ will launch on October 17 priced at 39.99 US dollars at Amazon.com, Meijer, Stetson.com, and ScentBeauty.com.