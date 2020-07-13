Steve Madden launches sister brand, Steven New York

Steve Madden has introduced Steven New York - a new sister brand to the contemporary footwear label.

Steven New York will be marketed towards women in the 30-to-55 age bracket. The brand will offer fashionable, high-quality footwear styles. Price points will fall between 49.95 and 257.99 dollars per pair.

The Steve Madden label will focus on growth within its target audience, aged from 18 to 35, with the hope that these consumers turn towards Steven New York as their tastes change.

The first Steven New York collection will be available worldwide beginning July 2020.