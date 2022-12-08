Stevenson Ranch unveils collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Nashville-based lifestyle brand Stevenson Ranch has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with Snoop Dogg and his recently acquired Death Row Records.

The collaboration is a continuation of Stevenson Ranch’s 2-year anniversary celebrations, which have included limited-edition collections with JBL Audio and Johnny Manziel.

The brand has teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records to create a five-piece capsule collection that blends country and hip-hop, featuring a trucker hat, T-shirts, crewneck, and a lighter. Prices range from 6 to 100 US dollars.

Image: Stevenson Ranch

The collection drops on December 18 and will be sold exclusively in-store at Snoopy’s Clothing - 905a S Prairie Ave Inglewood, CA and Stevenson Ranch’s e-commerce channels and via their App available on both Apple and Android devices.

The collaboration will be accompanied by a social media campaign starring the Los Angeles-based equestrian group Compton Cowboys with a portion of sales set to be donated to the Compton Jr Equestrians non-profit foundation. The campaign also features music from Snoop Dogg / Death Row Records and a song by Randy Savvy, founding member of the Compton Cowboys.

Image: Stevenson Ranch

Image: Stevenson Ranch

Image: Stevenson Ranch