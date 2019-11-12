Stitch Fix celebrates body positivity in new collaboration with Katie Sturino

Katie Sturino, the social media influencer and founder of body care brand Megababe, has teamed up with Stitch Fix for the subscription box’s latest campaign, as well as an exclusive collaboration. Bringing Sturino’s #SuperSizetheLook social media series to its personal styling services with a size-inclusive line. According to an announcement from the brand, this is the second partnership between Sturino and Stitch Fix, celebrating body positivity.

The new Katie Sturino x Stitch Fix collection, which embodies Sturino’s motto, “Put your confidence first,” is a vibrant and bold collection inspired by her love for color and her body care brand, Megababe. With classic silhouettes and pieces including coats, T-shirts, sweaters, and more in animal prints, pastel hues, bold shades, the new collection is meant to be a bold contrast to the subdued colors typically associated with fall.

According to the press release, Stitch Fix uses advance fit-technology with its expert styling in order to send its customers pieces that will help them meet their style goals in their everyday lives. By working with Sturino, who founded the fashion blog The 12ish Style, the brand has created a collection of clothes to bring its shoppers a growing assortment of stylish, size-inclusive brands.

The Katie Sturino x Stitch Fix capsule features 12 new pieces and ranges from 36 USD to 158 USD. And as part of their combined mission for body inclusivity, the collection is available from sizes 0 to 24 and XS to 3X.

The Katie Sturino x Stitch Fix collection is available now exclusively on Stitch Fix’s website.

Images: Courtesy of Stitch Fix