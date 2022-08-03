Stitch Fix launches new tweens fashion line

Ahead of the back-to-school season, Stitch Fix has launched its first exclusive fashion brand dedicated to serving tweens, 'The Commons'.

The 150-piece tweens collection will be available exclusively through Stitch Fix Kids and has been created in response to a 45 percent increase in client requests for products that serve the tween age demographic since 2019, explains Stitch Fix in the press release.

The new line features everyday on-trend essentials, from graphic T-shirts in neutral tones to Americana prep and beach-inspired laid-back California looks, as well as tween-approved brands including O’Neil and Vans to empower tweens and allow them “to hone their own style”.

Image: Stitch Fix; The Commons

Stitch Fix adds that it has leveraged its data to inform fit, size, price point and design across the line to ensure that The Commons is fit for tweens. Including pricing all items in the collection are under 50 US dollars to help families shop affordably and more conveniently this back-to-school season.

To shop 'The Commons,' parents need to head to Stitch Fix Kids to start shopping for their children. They just need to fill out a style profile with their tween and choose a date to receive the items. Each ‘fix’ for tweens will include a selection of 10 items, geared at making it easier for parents to stock up on head-to-toe looks and shop less often.

The Commons collection includes apparel, sets and outerwear, with prices ranging from 16 to 44 US dollars.

Image: Stitch Fix; The Commons