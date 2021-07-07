Stockholm Fashion Week reveals line-up for summer show

Stockholm Fashion Week has revealed the line-up for its upcoming physical-digital hybrid show taking place between August 31 and September 2.

Brands attending the event this summer include Stand Studio, BLK DNM, Diemonde, Asket, Abomé, ATP Atelier, Charlott Vasberg, Filippa Agaton, House of Dagmar, Ida Sjöstedt, Iggy Jeans and Rave Review.

Brands will participate through a mix of live and pre-recorded fashion shows, as well as digital films, exhibitions, installations and performances. There will also be a number of ‘Studio Visits’, where attendees can meet with the designers in their own creative spaces.

The fashion week will pivot around five key disciplines, beginning with ‘Fashion Future’, a half-day conference on fashion, sustainability, technology and innovation. Most of the events will be broadcasted digitally but presented at a live event in the Swedish capital.

Focus on sustainable and circular labels

Like previous iterations, sustainability will take centre stage at this summer’s fashion week, with a selection of circular brands participating in a “Sustainable Fashion Hub” in the centre of Stockholm. Those brands include Arkivet, Gemme Collective, It’s Re:Leased, Popswap, ReRobe and Remake.

The event will also shine a spotlight on a group of promising new talents through its ‘Swedish Fashion Talents’ section, and will showcase the graduation collections of final year students from Beckman’s College of Design and the Swedish School of Textiles.

“Fashion week has had to adapt, just like the industry and the entire world, change and open up to better fulfil current needs,” said Stockholm Fashion Week organiser Catarina Midby in a release.

“I believe that it is particularly important to encourage creativity and the magic of fashion right now when we all finally come out of lockdown. Basic and season-less is great, but we are all eager to dress up again and to meet, digitally or better still - in real life.”