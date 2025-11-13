StockX 2025 Trends: Asics remains market leader, football jerseys and coveted collabs dominate

The latest quarterly trend report by resale platform StockX has seen Asics retain the position of leading brand in the market. In ‘Big Facts: 2025 Trends’, which covers data over the quarter July 1 to September 30, as well as for the year to October, StockX said Asics’ growth continued, with quarterly sales for the footwear brand growing 45 percent year-over-year. Its Gel-1130 in black/pure silver also currently holds the top spot as 2025’s best-selling sneaker on the platform.

Asics’ ability to maintain its leading position reflects a wider shift in the market that has seen running brands once considered niche now dominate attention among resale. Such brands have therefore welcomed strong growth over the reporting period. Brooks, for example, saw a 1,508 percent uptick in sales, while Saucony sales rose 38 percent and Mizuno’s rose 148 percent, each setting new records on StockX.

In the way of specific sports, the rising popularity of performance basketball was reflected in this year’s best-selling products. The Nike Ja 3 became Nike’s leading new silhouette, followed by A’ja Wilson’s A’One. Converse Shai 001, the shoe associated with Shai Gilgeous-Alexaner, gave Converse its biggest sales month on StockX since 2022. However, it was the Nike Kobe 6 Protro that is currently out on top as the overall leading basketball model in 2025, with sales increasing over 100 percent compared to last year.

Other dominating products were football jerseys, which had a strong year as they continued to shift from fanwear to closet staples. Nike and Adidas were leading brands in this field, Nike just ahead with its Paris Saint-Germain PSG Fourth Jersey. Celebrity collaborations also aided performance. Travis Scott’s Nike x FC Barcelona jerseys took up two spots in the top 10, as did Adidas’ jersey-inspired merchandise for Oasis, which embarked on a reunion tour this year.

Travis Scott’s FC Barcelona jersey also became the highest priced collaborative apparel item on StockX between January and October, coming in at an average resale price of 877 dollars. This was followed by the Supreme Spongebob Squarepants Jeff Hamilton Racing Jacket, valued at an average of 619 dollars, and the Nike x Takashi Murakami x MLB World Tour Tokyo Series 2025 Dodgers jersey, at a resale price of 574 dollars.

In the way of footwear trends, StockX noted a prevalence of slim silhouettes, a style that it says every major brand has embraced throughout 2025. The performance of items like the New Balance 204L and Nike’s Total 90 3 demonstrated the trend’s impact, StockX noted. This was only further emphasised by the rise of Mary Jane and ballet-inspired sneakers, such as the Samba Jane, Adidas’ best-selling model of the year; Nike’s Air Rift, for which sales were up 21 percent YoY; and Adidas’ Bad Bunny-endorsed Ballerina, which was the label’s third top selling new model.