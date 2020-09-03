StockX partners with Jackson Wang on its latest IPO

StockX, the online resale marketplace for sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectables, is teaming up with Chinese pop artist Jackson Wang for its latest initial product offering (IPO).

The Team Wang IPO will drop exclusive Team Wang capsule packs from the popstar’s recently debut capsule collection in a new clean-white colourway, which will be exclusive to StockX and will be sold through a blind action, allowing customers to set the market price without the need for a manufacturer suggested retail price.

“StockX prides itself on its ability to continually rewrite the rules of commerce with initiatives like our IPOs; with this latest collaboration, we are able to provide yet another innovative retail experience for our global customers,” said Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer at StockX in a statement. “StockX is proud to provide a global platform giving consumers direct access to this exclusive product pack in partnership with Team Wang and Jackson, a force whose talent and style has amassed so many loyal fans across the world.”

The capsule Team Wang pack is built on Wang’s life philosophy: “Knowing Yourself and Making History,” and includes a clean-white T-shirt, vest, and tracksuit combo, which comes as jacket and trousers together, all featuring gold detailing, available in either size 1 or 2.

Commenting on the launch, Wang added: “StockX is a global leader within the sneaker and streetwear spaces, so naturally it is an enormous blessing to be able to partner and collaborate with them.

“We are the first brand coming out of Asia that has been given the opportunity to create an IPO with StockX and for Team Wang, that’s making history.”

The Team Wang IPO is limited to just 1,000 units per apparel type, and bidding will start on September 8 at 2pm.

Images: courtesy of StockX