StockX partners with Revlon for first-ever DropX make-up release

Revlon is to launch its first make-up collection with Megan Thee Stallion exclusively on StockX via DropX, the direct-to-consumer product release method powered by the global e-commerce marketplace for consumers of current culture.

The collaboration marks the first-ever DropX release with a make-up brand, as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s debut collection with Revlon titled ‘Hot Girl Sunset’.

Launching on July 28 at 5pm GMT, the collection will be limited to just 450 sets, with the price starting at 30 pounds / 40 US dollars, as the DropX demand-pricing model means that the American rapper and songwriter’s biggest fans will have access to the best price.

The limited-edition four-piece set includes an all-new face and eye palette with ten hand-picked sunset matte and shimmer shades, false lashes, ultra-shiny Super Lustrous The Gloss in Blissed Out, and a Hot Girl embossed collectable make-up bag in a choice of hot coral or orange.

Chandra Coleman Harris, general manager of Revlon, said in a statement: “We knew immediately that StockX was the ideal platform to launch this one-of-a-kind collection with Megan Thee Stallion. Given the palpable excitement around Megan, we wanted an unexpected launch model to match it. StockX is at the centre of culture so the synergies between our brand DNA, her fans, and StockX’s dynamic marketplace aligned perfectly.”

Image: courtesy of StockX; DropX exclusive with Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion

Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer at StockX, added: “Much like StockX, Revlon has a rich history of innovation, which is particularly remarkable for a company nearing its centennial.

“Launched in close collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion - a trailblazer in her own right - this DropX once again reinforces our commitment to unlocking access to of-the-moment products across a wide range of categories, and to amplifying brands and creators that share in our mandate to offer our customers equal opportunity to self-expression.”