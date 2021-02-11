StockX reveals that women’s sneakers driving growth

StockX, the global resale platform for sneakers, streetwear, and collectables is celebrating its fifth anniversary, with new research that shows that global sales of women’s exclusive sneakers have more than doubled between 2016 and 2020.

Since its launch in Detroit in 2016, StockX reveals that as a share of the market, women’s exclusive sneakers has grown 1,500 percent with the number of female users increasing by more than 100 percent year-on-year due to the increase of women’s models on the platform.

The global resale platform states that every four hours it sells the same number of women’s exclusive sneakers as it did in all of 2016.

When it comes to the most popular female sneaker, StockX reveals it is women’s Jordans, selling more than 250,000 pairs globally in 2020, an increase of 120 percent from 2019. Jordans took the top five rankings in the best-selling female models last year.

In just five years, StockX has grown into a multi-category e-commerce marketplace, not just for sneakers, but also apparel, electronics, collectables and accessories. It has been transformed from a six-person office to a global platform with customers in more than 200 countries and territories, and more than 1,000 employees.

Concerning changes in market share, over the course of the five years, Nike Air Max increased by 800 percent in 2020 compared to 2016, and Adidas Ultraboost fell by 80 percent. However, for five years running, the Jordan 1 has been the best-selling Jordan silhouette on StockX. While the average resale price of the Yeezy 350 has fallen by nearly 50 percent.

StockX’s business model ensures the legitimacy of each product with its own in-house authentication experts. In 2016, the company had 4 authenticators and one centre, this has increased to more than 300 experts and 10 authentication centres and drop-off locations around the world.

When it comes to the most attempted fakes, in 2016, it was Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Low V2 Beluga, Air Jordan 1 Retro Bred 2016 and Air Jordan 11 Retro Space Jam 2016, while in 2020, it was Air Jordan 4 Retro Off-White Sail Women’s exclusive, Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago, and Air Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scott.