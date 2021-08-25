StockX rolls out first golf-inspired DropX with Malbon Golf

Following StockX’s multifaceted partnership announcement with Malbon Golf, the global marketplace has announced that it is launching its first exclusive golf-inspired product on DropX.

The global consuming and trading current culture platform for sneakers, electronics, apparel, trading cards and most recently art is teaming up with lifestyle brand Malbon Golf to release an exclusive product via DropX, its direct-to-consumer product release method.

The DropX will feature the Malbon x New Balance 997G sneakers in an all-white colourway with green trim, inspired by the caddie uniforms at The Masters and featuring traction spikes. These will be limited to 250 pairs and priced at 160 US dollars.

In addition, a branded towel, exclusive to the DropX, will be included with every purchase.

The launch is fuelled by what StockX calls “an influx of new players taking up golf during the pandemic,” as well as brands like Malbon Golf bringing street style to the golf course. StockX is also reporting a surge of interest with more than 12,000 golf searches on its platform in July, and sales of golf shoes are up 270 percent year-over-year.

This will be just the first of several golf-inspired initiatives between Malbon and StockX. The multifaceted partnership will include exclusive releases, curated products, content initiatives, and experiences, with StockX working with Malbon to create special golf experiences across the US in 2022.