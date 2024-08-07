StockX trends: Asics, Adidas, and On fastest-growing sneaker brands

StockX, the global resale platform for sneakers, streetwear and collectables, has released its latest trend report ‘Big Facts: Brands Making Moves,’ revealing that brands on the rise, include Asics, Adidas, and On, while Denim Tears, Timberland, and Prada are among the brands that made the biggest jumps on the secondary market in 2024.

Analysing global sales data from the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, the trend report identifies the fastest-growing brands across its sneakers, shoes, apparel, and accessories categories.

StockX states that the running aesthetic isn’t going anywhere as Japanese sportswear brand Asics took the number one spot with 600 percent growth, helped by the success of its Gel-1130 and Gel-Kayano 14 silhouettes, as well as newer silhouettes like the Gel-NYC (which debuted in 2023) and GT-2160 (revived in 2023).

Asics was followed by Adidas with 93 percent trade growth. The German sportswear brand didn’t make the top five fastest-growing brands ranking in 2023, however, StockX said it has nearly doubled its sneaker sales on the marketplace due to retro silhouettes such as the Samba, Gazelle, and Spezial, which have seen double and triple-digit growth over the last year. In addition, the brand-new Anthony Edwards AE1 also played a big role, with nearly 20,000 trades of the silhouette on StockX in the first six months of 2024. The sportswear giant also saw a 115 percent uptick in sales of James Harden's performance line, led by the Harden Vol. 8.

Gazelle model from the Adidas X Gucci collaborative collection Credits: Adidas

Coming in at number three was Swiss performance brand On, which made the top five ranking for the second consecutive year with 63 percent growth. This growth was powered by its Cloud 5 and Cloudmonster silhouettes.

On ‘Cloudmonster Lumos’ Credits: FashionUnited

StockX also spotlighted Saucony in the report, as even though it didn’t meet the trade minimum necessary of 5,000 trades to be included in the rankings, it did experience 93 percent growth for the period. This growth was driven by collaborations with Bodega, Jae Tips and Callen Schaub.

Rounding out the top five was Yeezy (21 percent) at number four and Off-White (7 percent) at number five.

Gucci, Timberland and Crocs top shoes category on StockX

In its shoe category, Gucci topped the list with 477 percent sales growth, while heritage brand Timberland was second with a 184 percent sales surge on the platform, which StockX attributed to increased marketing investment and big-name partnerships, such as collections with Supreme and the anticipated collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Timberland; 'Future73' Nina Chanel Abney Credits: Timberland

Taking the third spot was Crocs with 52 percent, boosted by its collaboration strategy, with recent drops with Japanese manga series Naruto, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Toy Story performing well, alongside consistent demand for the latest releases from its Salehe Bembury partnership. Crocs has achieved five straight years of growth on StockX.

Completing the top five rankings was Birkenstock (38 percent) and Ugg (30 percent).

Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection Credits: Levi’s/Crocs

Demand for apparel continues to grow on StockX

For apparel, StockX data shows that streetwear labels new and old continue to command attention on the secondary market. Denim Tears, founded by Tremaine Emory, moved from the number 3 fastest-growing apparel brand in 2023 to the top spot this year with 1,197 percent trade growth. The brand's recognisable cotton wreath collection is among its most popular, alongside collaborations with Offset and Levi's.

Tupac Tears Legacy: Denim Tears x Our Legacy. Credits: Denim Tears / Our Legacy

Other names that made the top five rankings include Burberry up 155 percent, Yeezy up 145 percent, and Gucci with an increase of 132 percent. While Revenge, known for its graphic-heavy, punk-inspired pieces, saw growth increase by 97 percent.

Looking beyond the top five, Fear of God pulled off 22 percent growth as Jerry Lorenzo continues to garner praise in streetwear and high-fashion circles alike, while Stüssy saw sales grow by 25 percent, and new entrants British brand Represent also made gains, up 96 percent year-on-year.

StockX also added that while streetwear giant Supreme didn’t make massive gains in 2024, it did maintain its position as the number 2 top-traded apparel brand on the platform overall.

Y2K trend helps push Prada to the top spot in accessories

The growing Y2K obsession heightened demand among the Gen Z audience within the accessories space with Prada achieving 560 percent growth, helped by styles including its Symbole Sunglasses and pieces from the brand's iconic Re-nylon collection, which features bucket hats and shoulder bags re-released in their original 2000s form.

Other listed in the top five accessory brands, included Burberry, Yeezy, Stüssy and Nike. Scott Cutler, chief executive of StockX, said in a statement: "This report underscores the evolution in the resale markets, and one of the largest brand rotations in recent history, which creates an exciting time for consumers.

"We're seeing the power of creativity, marketing, storytelling and innovation from smaller brands driving meaningful shifts in market share away from the largest brands who have struggled to keep pace. We're seeing that dynamic play out in what's trading on the platform."