StockX’s predictions for 2026: Nike’s comeback and sports events dominate

The resale market for collectibles and sportswear experiences robust growth in 2025, fueled by standout releases and product innovations that boosted the secondary market. Resale marketplace StockX reported that nearly 200 brands, from industry leaders to independent labels, set new all-time annual sales records on its platform. The shift suggests the industry’s growth is increasingly product-driven, rather than dependent on fleeting trends.

Looking ahead to 2026, StockX forecasts an even more active market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles. In the company’s ‘Big Facts 2026’ report, CEO Greg Schwartz stated that brands set for success this year "are those that understand scarcity, storytelling, and community – not just scale”. Here is what the platform is expecting for the year ahead.

Nike’s comeback

Jordan Brand Luka 5 campaign imagery. Credits: Nike.

On the back of a strong 2025, Nike is expected to continue building on this resurgence. The sportswear giant maintained its position as the top sneaker brand on the StockX platform last year, and became the fastest growing shoe brand, with searches up 5,811 percent on the year prior. Coming into 2026, StockX said Nike is seeing “renewed momentum, fuelled by a strong Jordan Brand and continued dominance in categories like performance basketball”. The platform also cited an increase in demand for recovery footwear and ongoing investments into product development as drivers of growth, with upcoming events, such as the FIFA World Cup and Olympics expected to only further boost the brand.

Sports events continue to dominate

Adidas Originals and Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico-inspired "Gazelle Cabo Rojo" shoe. Credits: Adidas.

In fact, sports events are set to continue driving the market deep into 2026. Historically, data from years heavy with major sports have confirmed these events to be key motivators for fashion-focused sportswear. As such, StockX anticipates the 2026 FIFA World Cup will boost football’s influence on fashion, with cleat-inspired lifestyle footwear and football-themed streetwear collaborations likely dominating. Similarly, the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Milan, starting February 6, will offer brands chances to merge sport and style. Past events of this nature have consistently increased demand for athlete- and team-associated merchandise on StockX. Elsewhere, the Super Bowl halftime show, featuring Bad Bunny, is an event StockX suggests could benefit Adidas due to its long-running ties to the Latin artist.

Re-commerce boom

StockX Auctions, Nike Mag shoes. Credits: StockX.

Overall, StockX is expecting the demand for re-commerce options to further grow into the new year. Live shopping, vintage offerings, and rising interest in resale were cited by the platform as drivers of re-commerce. The platform itself is also shifting in light of evolving consumer expectations. In November 2025, the company introduced a new bidding feature – StockX Auctions – for sought-after and rare collectibles, creating a “transparent, demand-driven” marketplace. “By combining our verification expertise with real-time bidding, we’re expanding what it means to invest in culture,” CEO Greg Schwartz, said at the time.