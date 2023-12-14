Stone Island to debut at Milan men's fashion week

Italian fashion brand Stone Island is set to make its debut at Milan men’s fashion week in January 2024. The announcement was made by Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Fashion.

Returning brands to Milan men's fashion week include Fendi and Gucci, which will open the event with its first men's fashion show by creative director Sabato De Sarno.

The week will also feature presentations by various brands and a co-ed format with shows by JW Anderson, Dsquared2, Federico Cina, Philipp Plein, K-Way, Andersson Bell, and Simon Cracker.

The bi-annual event will see eight new brands making their debut, including Domenico Orefice, Institution by Galib Gassanoff, LaTorre, Mordecai, Noskra, Rubeus Milano, ViaPiave33, Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder, and Stuart Weitzman, which is introducing its men’s collection this season.

Milan men's fashion week will be streamed on the milanofashionweek.cameramoda.it platform. Mr Capasa highlighted the importance of creativity, innovation, quality, and sustainability for the continuous development of Italy's fashion industry.