Stple founder Hannah Dawson on redefining modern luxury ready-to-wear

There’s a new name on the British fashion scene, Stple, which is entering the market with a mission “to deliver elevated pieces that feel effortless yet intentional” by blending bold minimalism with wearable sophistication.

Founded by Hannah Dawson, Stple aims to fill a gap for elevated basics that feel both luxury-driven and versatile for day wear, utilising clean lines, neutral palettes, and subtle architectural detailing to empower women to create their own modern, yet timeless, luxury wardrobe.

“Style should empower, not confine,” Dawson states. “With Stple, I wanted to build a brand that captures the feeling of quiet confidence, clothing that doesn’t shout for attention, but speaks through its form, quality, and intention. Each piece is designed to live with you, not just on you, to move through seasons, spaces, and moods with ease.”

The brand’s inaugural collection draws inspiration from "architectural simplicity and urban energy" and includes refined ready-to-wear essentials, such as outerwear, knitwear, and tailored separates, alongside a curated accessories range designed to complement the core offerings.

Highlights include high-neck cashmere and wool knit cardigans with removable shoulder pads, a clever hooded drape wool scarf that can elevate outerwear, and tapered cashmere and wool knit joggers, which can be worn separately or coordinated with a matching boxy-fit jumper with a lace trimmed collar and ribbed hems and cuffs.

Prices start at 150 pounds for the 100 percent silk twill scarf and go up to 895 pounds for a double-breasted wool coat.

“Stple stands not just as a wardrobe, but as a philosophy: purposeful, enduring, and inherently effortless,” adds Dawson.

To find out more about her debut fashion brand, FashionUnited spoke to Dawson about her background, what inspired the launch of Stple, her target audience, and her plans for future categories and retail opportunities.

Can you share your background?

I’ve always been creatively driven. At school, I studied art, design, and textiles, then I went straight into retail, working in a luxury boutique in Cheshire, where I spent six years involved in buying.

I always knew I wanted to build my own brand; it was simply about finding the right moment. Over the last few years, I saw a clear gap for luxury pieces that deliver exceptional quality without the inflated price point, and that’s what ultimately pushed me to create Stple.

What inspired you to launch Stple?

Creating my own brand has always been an ambition. What motivated Stple was the desire to bridge the gap between beautifully made, long-lasting pieces and a price point that feels considered rather than excessive.

With the debut collection, I wanted to create pieces that interconnect and can be worn repeatedly and styled in multiple ways. A few years ago, I felt there was a mindset of “one wear and done”, but today people are buying more intentionally. They want items that are versatile, timeless, and worth investing in, and that’s exactly where Stple sits.

How would you describe the aesthetic of Stple?

Classic, timeless, and influenced by the 90s.

Can you describe the inspiration behind your debut collection, and what are your standout pieces?

My inspiration comes from everywhere: travelling, social media, people-watching, conversations with friends, and how I dress. As I’ve grown older, my personal style has become more refined, and as a mum, I now prioritise pieces that can be worn time and time again, giving an effortless, comfortable, and elevated feel.

For this collection, the standout pieces are definitely the outerwear. The Double-Breasted Wool Coat in Navy and Grey Stripe, and the Double-Breasted Cashmere and Wool Jacket in Tan are hero styles. I wanted them to feel luxurious, warm, and striking, the kind of pieces that instantly pull a look together.

What would you say are Stple’s signature details?

Attention to detail is at the heart of the brand. Our buttons are custom embossed with the Stple logo, our fabrics are premium blends, for example, our cashmere set is 30 percent cashmere and 70 percent wool, and our outerwear is created using 100 percent wool or 95 percent wool with 5 percent cashmere.

Even our packaging reflects the same luxury feel; we wanted the unboxing experience to echo the premium quality of the garments.

Who is the target audience for Stple?

Stple is designed for every woman. If the pieces make you feel confident and comfortable, then Stple is for you.

What can we expect from Stple moving forward for SS26 and beyond?

For SS26, you can expect new categories, including dresses, as well as the introduction of lighter fabrics such as linen and silk. We’re also exploring fresh colourways like white and beige.

We would love to establish an in-store presence in the future, but it’s important that the retail environment aligns with our brand values. Any physical expansion needs to feel natural and authentic.

What have been the biggest challenge to date with launching your own label?

Time management. Ensuring every detail is executed properly, on schedule, and to the standard I expect. I’m naturally organised and like things to run smoothly, so that has helped. Fortunately, we haven’t faced any major challenges so far.

Are there plans for wholesale, stores, or concessions in the future of the brand?

Hopefully, as long as it feels like the right partnership. I don’t want to rush into wholesale or physical retail simply because the opportunity arises. Any stockist or concession would need to truly understand Stple, our ethos, and our long-term vision. It has to be a considered, organic step.

Stple's debut collection is available online via stplewardrobe.com, with international shipping and region-based pricing in place.