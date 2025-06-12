Strathberry launches ‘Borrow a Bag’ experience with Kimpton Hotels in Scotland

Scottish luxury accessories brand Strathberry is partnering with the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh and Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow allowing guests to borrow one of its signature handbags.

The exclusive ‘Borrow a Bag’ experience is an extension of Kimpton Hotels’ signature ‘Forgot it? We’ve Got It!’ programme and marks the first-ever opportunity to rent from Edinburgh-based Strathberry in Scotland.

The move will see a curated selection of Strathberry handbags available in the ‘Bag Library’ at the Glasgow and Edinburgh hotels, allowing guests to borrow complimentary bags during their stay to “complete their look”.

Strathberry x Kimpton Hotels ‘Borrow a Bag’ campaign Credits: Strathberry / Kimpton Hotels

Leeanne Hundleby, owner and co-founder of Strathberry, said in a statement: “At Strathberry, we believe in timeless design, thoughtful production, and celebrating our Scottish heritage. This special collaboration with our friends and partners at Kimpton is a beautiful way to offer guests a sense of understated luxury that’s both sustainable and deeply connected to our home country.

“We’re delighted our bags can play a small part in making visitors’ time in Scotland even more special.”

As part of the rental experience, guests will also receive a complimentary card offering a bespoke personalisation service at either of Strathberry’s Edinburgh boutiques.

Strathberry x Kimpton Hotels ‘Borrow a Bag’ campaign Credits: Strathberry / Kimpton Hotels

Mary Mant, general manager at Kimpton Charlotte Square, added: “At Kimpton, we’ve always done things a little differently - ‘Forgot It? We’ve Got It!’ is our way of making sure guests have what they need, when they need it – whether it’s a toothbrush or an LED face mask! We’re delighted to partner with Strathberry on the latest evolution of this initiative, offering a selection of beautifully crafted bags delivered via room service for guests to borrow during their stay.

“As champions of local talent, it’s a pleasure to spotlight a brand our guests already love – and we’re especially proud to feature the Charlotte bag, inspired by the historic square just outside our doors. The Bag Library helps guests find their ideal travel companion while encouraging a more conscious choice – and perhaps even discover a timeless Scottish souvenir to take home.”