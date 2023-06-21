Strathberry launches first non-leather collection with Tara Swennen

Scottish accessories brand Strathberry has launched its first-ever alternative leather capsule collection in partnership with celebrity stylist Tara Swennen, who has worked with actresses, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristen Stewart, and Shailene Woodley.

The collection has been “crafted with responsibility and durability in mind,” explains Strathberry, with each style handcrafted in smooth grape leather. The lower-impact bio-based Vegea leather is made in Italy from repurposing waste materials from the wine-making industry and is composed of 80 percent renewable and recycled new materials.

Strathberry worked with Swennen, a long-time supporter of the brand and sustainability advocate on the seven-piece collection, which offers the brand's signature styles, including its elegant East/West structured silhouette and Box Crescent handbag in classic black, to offer bags that are both responsible and timeless.

Other styles in the collection include the Midi Tote, the Nano Tote, the East/West Baguette, Mini Crescent, and East/West Mini, which has handmade crochet details in contrasting vanilla tones.

Leeanne and Guy Hundleby, founders of Strathberry, said in a statement: “We’re absolutely thrilled to release our first ever non-leather collection. We couldn’t have thought of a more perfect partner than Tara to join us on this exciting project and be part of Strathberry’s ongoing sustainability journey.

“Tara has been part of the Strathberry family for a long time and we’ve been so grateful for her support over the years. Working with her on this felt like a natural fit and she’s been absolutely wonderful! It took us some time to find a material that could offer the same level of durability and attention to detail as the rest of our products but we’re incredibly pleased with the final result. We’ve been working hard to ensure we make important progress as a company on the sustainability front and releasing this collection is an amazing achievement for us and the team.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Swennen added: “Working with Strathberry on this exciting project has been a wonderful experience. The attention to detail, care and passion that goes into each design is hard to come by. Their dedication to embracing innovative materials and a more responsible approach to fashion and business is admirable.

“I feel lucky to have been part of this project and have accompanied them in their ongoing sustainability journey. The craftsmanship behind these new designs is unique - I’m thrilled to support Strathberry, Guy, and Leeanne in releasing their first non-leather range.”

The grape leather collection is available in Strathberry stores in Edinburgh and London, as well as online. Prices range from 345 to 545 pounds / 495 to 775 US dollars.

For the first week of launch, Strathberry is partnering with One Tree Planted and will donate 10 percent of profits from the collection sales to support the charity’s mission of reforestation around the globe. For every 1 US dollar the brand donates, One Tree Planted will plant a tree.