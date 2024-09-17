Strathberry unveils collaboration with Shrimps

Scottish luxury leather goods brand Strathberry has unveiled a collection with London fashion label Shrimps, designed in collaboration with founder Hannah Weiland.

The limited-edition Strathberry x Shrimps capsule collection launches on September 18 and combines the witty and whimsical design eccentricities of Shrimps with the architecturally designed bag silhouettes of Strathberry.

Strathberry x Shrimps collection campaign image Credits: Strathberry

Commenting on the collaboration, Leeanne Hundleby, owner and co-founder of Strathberry, said in a statement: “I’ve enjoyed seeing this beautiful collection coming to life and working with Hannah and her team has been a real delight, as we bonded over our joint passion for beautifully made products that are created to last.

“I’ve been a fan of Shrimps for a long time and I admire Hannah’s creativity and fun-loving approach to design- I love her fresh take on our signature designs and how we’ve been able to bring both brand’s aesthetic together. We’re excited to show this collection to our global customers, and we hope they will love it as much as we do.”

Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland collaborates with Strathberry

The collection features two iconic Strathberry bag designs, the bestselling ‘Mosaic Nano’ and the ‘Lana Osette,’ which Shrimps designer Hannah Weiland has reimagined with her signature DNA of pearls, crochet, embroidered daises and handwoven braided handles.

In addition, the signature Strathberry music bar closure has also been reinvented, embellished with Shrimps’ signature pearls to blend the two brands’ aesthetics.

Alongside the two mini-bags is a curated selection of accessories, including the ‘Osette’ pouch, cardholders and skinny silk scarves designed in the colours and patterns from the collection.

Weiland added: “Working with Leeanne and the team at Strathberry has been an absolute joy. By combining our creative visions, we’ve created a truly special collection that celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and design-driven storytelling.

“We drew inspiration from Shrimps’ iconic pieces over the past decade, incorporating signature elements such as crochet detailing, statement faux pearls, a vibrant colour palette, and distinctive floral motifs. Bringing this collection to life has been so exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing how our customers incorporate these beautiful pieces into their everyday wardrobes.”

The Strathberry x Shrimps collection will be available from September 18 in all Strathberry stores and online at Strathberry.com and Shrimps.com. Prices range from 75 to 545 pounds / 105 to 775 US dollars / 90 to 670 euros.

